A man has been arrested after three people have sustained injuries after an assault in east Belfast.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday 12 March at a property in Ravenhill Reach Court.

A woman in her thirties suffered serious injuries, while two men were also injured.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Officers responded to the report, which was received just after 12.25am, and attended a property in the Ravenhill Reach Court area.

“At this stage, we believe that an altercation took place within the property. As a result of this, a woman, aged in her thirties, sustained serious injuries. Two men, aged in their twenties and forties, sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“A man, aged in his twenties, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, but I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw anything or who may have CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 40 of 12/3/23.”

