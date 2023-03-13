An Irish Goodbye has won the award for best short film at the Oscars.

Shot entirely on location in Northern Ireland, the black comedy follows the story of two estranged brothers coming to terms with the death of their mother.

Co-directors Ross White and Tom Berkeley led a chorus of 'Happy Birthday' for the film's star James Martin as they took to the stage to accept the award.

The Oscars took place on his 31st birthday.

"It is this man's birthday," Berkeley told the star-studded audience. "He is out here in Hollywood wearing a leopard print suit jacket.

"We would love to use the rest of our time up here to sing for James."

Famous faces including fellow Irish star Colin Farrell were seen joining in the song, which was followed by cheers and a round of applause at the Dolby Theatre.

