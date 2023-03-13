A man has been robbed by two bogus policemen, while walking his dog, in south Belfast.

It happened at around 7pm on Sunday 12 March in Broomhill Park.

Two masked men approached the victim, grabbed him by the arms and claimed to be police officers.

The men proceeded to pat down the man before leaving the scene in a nearby vehicle.

One of the men was described as tall with ginger hair, while the other was shorter and had a beard.

Both had their faces covered and wore dark hats, black branded Napapijri jackets, black trousers and shoes.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact 101, quoting reference number 1064 – 12/03/23.

