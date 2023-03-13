Firefighters have tackled a blaze at Bendict's Hotel in Belfast city centre.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Bradbury Place shortly after 11pm on Sunday following reports of a fire.

The fire has been brought under control and the incident is under investigation.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "NIFRS were called to reports of a fire at Benedicts Hotel, Belfast at 23.10pm on Sunday 12 March.

"One appliance from Central, two appliances from Cadogan, two appliances Springfield and one appliance from Whitla, alongside five officers and a specialist command support unit where sent to the incident.

"Firefighters used breathing apparatus and other specialist equipment to bring the fire under control.

"The incident has now scaled back however some resources remain in attendance. The cause of the fire is under investigation."

