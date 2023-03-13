Play Brightcove video

Oscar winner James Martin says it was "really lovely" to be treated to a rendition of Happy Birthday by Hollywood's famous faces as he picked up the award on stage.

The Northern Irish actor, who turned 31 on the same day as the Academy Awards, is one of the stars of this year's best live action short film - An Irish Goodbye.

During their acceptance speech, co-directors Ross White and Tom Berkeley led the audience in a chorus of Happy Birthday, with stars including Colin Farrell joining in.

"It was actually really nice of them to do it," James Martin told Good Morning Britain.

"Colin Farrell up there, Brendan Gleeson, the donkey and everyone else.

“It was really lovely."

An Irish Goodbye was shot entirely on location in Northern Ireland, with scenes set amid the rural landscape of Co Londonderry, Saintfield and Templepatrick.

The black comedy follows the reunion of two estranged brothers Turlough and Lorcan, who has Down Syndrome, played by James Martin.

James is the first person with Down's Syndrome to pick up an Oscar.

“It doesn’t matter if you have Down syndrome,” James told the BBC.

"As long as you do what you do – and I do what I can to be funny. "I’m the first person with Down syndrome to win not just a Bafta but an Oscar… especially on my birthday, it’s fantastic.”

James's father Ivan Martin said it is "unbelievable" that his son has starred in a Oscar-winning film, saying a few tears were shed. He said he had been celebrating at the Elton John after party.

Ross White, James Martin, Seamus O'Hara and Tom Berkeley attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Credit: AP

"It's been a journey," he told the BBC.

"You get to the Oscars and everybody keeps saying the prize is getting there but, truth to tell, you want to win.

"It's just crazy. But there were a few tears shed but what an achievement, just delighted."

Social media lit up when the win was announced in the early hours of Monday morning.

"Absolutely over the moon for James Martin & everyone involved in An Irish Goodbye for their Oscar win!" Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill tweeted. "An incredible achievement that will inspire a generation of actors & film makers. I hope you all enjoy the celebrations in LA, a very exciting future ahead for Irish film."

