When James Martin isn't winning Oscars, you can find him serving coffees with a smile at one of Belfast's city centre coffee haunts.

The actor's day job might not be as glamorous as the bright lights of Holywood, but his personality behind the coffee bar never fails to light up the days of his customers and colleagues.

Cornmarket Starbucks regular, Mary McCorry, told UTV: "When you get James, he's so smiley and he's so happy in what he does.

"I'm so excited and I'm just so, so delighted for him, because he deserves it."

Tony Quinn, who has Down's Syndrome and is another regular at the coffee branch, said: "I'm very happy for you mate, I'm very proud of you... good luck to you, James."

James has worked at Starbucks for 10 years while chasing his acting career.

On Sunday night, he celebrated an Oscar win with local screenwriter and director Ross White, for his part in the short film, An Irish Goodbye.

Fellow barista, Orla McManus, told UTV: "James is great and the customers love him as well.

He's just such a bright light in here. He's been working here for 10 years and any time any partners come in he makes them so comfortable and he's just so funny.

"He's always excited about going out and filming and then he came back and was like, 'I've got a good feeling about this one (An Irish Goodbye)' and we were all routing for him.

"We were all just excited to see it come to life and watching last night and seeing him win, oh my god it was so nice, it's amazing like, we're so proud of him."

Asked what his favourite drink was, Orla said he always orders a caramel macchiato.

Store manager Barbara Horvaeh added: "Everybody loves him, staff loves him, partners love him.

"It's inspirational you know, it's fabulous that he could go there and do that."

