'Police attacked'

A number of police officers have been attacked in Londonderry .

The PNSI say bottles and stones were thrown at them in the Magowan Park area of the city last night. No one was injured.

It comes after officers carried searches in relation to violent dissident republican terrorism close to the city yesterday.

'Oscars win'

There was success for local talent at the Oscars last night after 'An Irish Goodbye' won best live action short film.

As they collected the award, the film's co-directors led a chorus of 'happy birthday' for the film star James Martin who turned 31.

'Biden invite'

The Prime Minister says he will formally invite US president Joe Biden to mark the 25th Anniversay of the Good Friday Agreement.

Rishi Sunak described next months anniversary as a very important milestone.

'Abuse awareness'

The Executive Office has today launched a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the support, services and redress available for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse.

The campaign is one of several recommendations made by the HIA Inquiry.

Advertisements will be running in regional and local newspapers and on social media platforms.

