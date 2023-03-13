Police are investigating a petrol bomb attack on a house in Bessbrook, Co Armagh.

The device was thrown at the back of a property in the O'Donoghue Park area shortly after 8pm on Sunday.

It was reported that the occupant went outside and extinguished the fire, after hearing a bang and seeing flames.

There were no reports of any injuries in the incident.

“It was further reported that a man, described as being tall, slim, and dressed in dark coloured clothing, was observed making off from the area on foot in the direction of Orior Park, and towards Charlemont Square," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch."