Police in west Belfast are conducting a number of enquiries into a report an explosive device has been left in the Glenbawn area of Poleglass. Police are appealing to the public living in, or travelling through the area, to be vigilant and not to touch anything suspicious but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency quoting reference 788 13/03/23. No roads have been closed at this time.

