Bus and train services will be operating on a holiday timetable this Friday for St Patrick's Day, Translink has announced.

The transport provider says Metro, Glider and Ulsterbus will be operating Saturday and holiday timetables.

Meanwhile train services - including the cross-border Enterprise - will also be running a Saturday timetable on St Patrick’s Day.

Translink is advising passengers to check the timetable for their journey in advance by using the 'journey planner' on its website.

