Northern Ireland's top female prosecutor has defended a decision to bring a murder prosecution against a victim of domestic abuse who killed her partner.

In a wide-ranging interview, the Public Prosecution Service's Marianne O'Kane reassured survivors she was prioritising violence against women including the new offence of coercive control despite parts of the law not yet being in place and uncertainty around her organisation's next budget.

The assistant director also said she felt the 'weight of expectation' to prosecute on these new types of offences.

She said a culture which had existed within the law which diminished domestic abuse had been 'eroded' and replaced by an 'unprecedented momentum' to protect victims.

Coercive control described in the new domestic abuse law as 'psychological harm' came into effect last year and Ms O'Kane described its definition in law as a 'significant' milestone.

"Why that was so important for us was that we placed psychological harm on an equal footing to physical harm, and it criminalised threatening and abusive behaviour and behaviours that sought to control and isolate it and humiliate and degrade the victims."

"So, it closed a gap in the legislation for us. Previously, we would have tried to prosecute using other offences, but this very much gave prominence to that conduct," she said.

Despite the advances, Ms O'Kane recognises how challenging it has been to investigate and prosecute these types of crimes.

She said: "When one is investigating a physical assault, for example, often police will arrive at the property. There will be visible injuries that may be disruption to the property and witnesses perhaps.

"But psychological harm is very different because it's much more subtle. Often, it might not be visible to people outside the relationship. And it requires police to investigate that in a really painstaking and time consuming way.

"Sitting with the victim, going through perhaps years or decades of the relationship extracting the evidence that will actually demonstrate why that relationship was subject to coercive control.

"Likewise, when it comes to the prosecution service, we also have to spend considerable time analysing that evidence and deciding whether it's sufficient to actually bring a case to court," she added.

"But we have already prosecuted well over 120 cases, and the trends that we are seeing coming through are very positive. It's a little bit early for any assessment about our performance in this area just at this point."

She said they were keeping a "close watch" on their performance.

"And I can reassure the public that all of our prosecutors who do this work have been trained. We are participating in a three-year joint training program with Women's Aid, and we're now in year two of that.

"So prosecutors and frontline staff who have to deal with these cases are being trained to a very high standard. So I'm confident that we are in a good place to prosecute these cases robustly.''

Parts of the new laws, including domestic abuse protection orders and stalking protection orders are not yet in place but Marianne O'Kane revealed they are due to come into effect in the coming months.

"It's welcome that they've been legislated for and that we can expect them to come into effect. We hope that stalking protection orders will be in place by the late summer and the domestic abuse protection notices and orders by 2024," she said.

"So again, that will strengthen our ability to protect victims, male and female, and to hold perpetrators to account. So it's welcome that it's forthcoming but we would like to see them introduced as quickly as possible."

Ms O'Kane explained how a lack of clarity around her organisation's budget for next year was a 'very big concern'.

"Resourcing across all of the public sector ... is a really critical issue at the moment.

"We are just several weeks away from the beginning of the new financial year, and today I do not know what my organisation's budget is going to be for the forthcoming year.

"And that makes it very difficult to plan strategically to recruit permanent staff. Presently, 20% of our staff are agency temporary staff makes it very difficult to bring about the modernisation work that we want to do.

"I'm very concerned about the uncertainty regarding our resourcing position," she said.

Since the legislation came into effect in February she revealed the PPS has seen a 50% increase in domestic violence cases coming to them from police.

"On the one hand, that's really good news that the public has confidence in reporting, but it places us under significant pressure. And actually, 60% of those cases are in the most serious category where victims have suffered significant harm,'' she said.

"However, we do prioritise these cases. So I do want to reassure victims that that's a problem for us, that we will prioritise cases involving domestic violence.

"And they should be reassured that the resourcing constraints we face will not be detrimental to their case and we will progress it as quickly as we can.''

When asked if she felt a pressure to prosecute on these new types of offences she was quick to reply she felt a 'weight of expectation' from the victims' sector, for instance, but she also admitted for herself she wanted to show the legislation was effective. She reiterated she or the organisation were completely independent.

"We can't be subject to external influence or pressures. We can only prosecute a case for what we call the test for prosecution is met. And that means that there must be sufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction and prosecution must be in the public interest."

"So regardless of the external pressures, we can only prosecute where that test is met. And that is heavily contingent on the quality police investigation. So reassurance to victims that we will prosecute robustly where the test for prosecution is met," she added.

According to recent police data almost a quarter of crimes (23.7%) do not proceed because victims and survivors do not support the action.

This so-called victim attrition or dropping out of the criminal justice system is a long recognised problem but it is one Marianne O'Kane says the PPS is working hard to alter.

"There will be cases where the victim simply does not want to continue with the criminal justice process," she said.

"There'll be cases where they reconciled with the alleged perpetrator. There'll be cases where delay is a factor and they decide, look, I just want to draw a line. I want to move on with the rest of my life.

"And it is a critical issue for us. And we are taking steps to measure how frequently that happens and also to look behind the reasons why victims withdraw from proceedings,'' she said.

''The Department of Justice is undertaking work on that at the moment as well, conducting some research to really interrogate the reasons why victims do withdraw and then to explore how collectively we can actually better support them or inform them or try to give them confidence to stick with the process.''

''But what I would say is even if a victim does withdraw, that is not necessarily the end of the case. So we will look at all the evidence in the mind and we will decide is there still sufficient evidence, even in the absence of the victim giving live evidence to continue with that prosecution,'' she added.

Marianne O'Kane believes attitudes towards domestic violence have changed dramatically and she shared how 30 years ago this kind of abuse was regarded as a lesser type of crime.

''I remember routinely appearing in the magistrates' court seeking what was then called person protection orders and occupation orders for women and men who were victims of domestic violence. And there was a sense at that time that domestic violence was a lesser form of violence, that it was less significant.

''And you would often have heard the horrible term around the courts that it was just a domestic was the way it was actually categorised. So that culture that pervaded some quarters has very much been eroded over the years,'' she said.

''I do think that since the murders of Sarah Everard and Ashling Murphy in Ireland society has risen up and said enough is enough.

"This is completely intolerable. And what I've seen is now really unprecedented momentum and drive firstly to prevent these behaviours in the first place, to protect women and girls and to make sure that the law is used effectively when we do come to a prosecution.''

She accepts there is now the recognition that domestic violence including coercive control can be a precursor to more sinister behaviour that can ultimately lead to fatal attacks.

''In the fatal cases, which we also tragically have to handle, in the past, you will often see a long domestic violence history with the partner who has suffered the fatality, but also with prior partners.

''And you can often see an escalating trend of violence during the course of those relationships, which ultimately ends in the death of the woman concerned.

''We will interrogate the domestic violence history, both between the parties and between other parties with whom the perpetrator had a relationship and where it's relevant. We will seek to adjust that evidence at any trial,'' she said.

The PPS faced criticism for prosecuting domestic abuse victim Shauna Pyper for murder. She was subsequently found guilty of manslaughter by the jury after she stabbed her partner to death but Marianne O'Kane defended their decision.

"I'm satisfied that the prior domestic violence history was taken into account by senior prosecutors dealing with the case. I'm satisfied with our judgment that the test for prosecution remained met.''

"And I also note that the judge permitted the offence of murder to be determined by the jury.

"And we do respect the verdict of manslaughter that they returned. So yes, I do stand over the decision and the handling of that case,'' she said.

Ms O'Kane insists she never saw her role as the most senior woman within the Public Prosecution Service through a gender lens.

"If you look around the criminal justice sector, you can see many prominent women. We have a Lady Chief Justice, we had a female Justice minister. And in my world, I'm interacting with senior women all the time.

"But I do understand the perception and I do feel a responsibility to encourage others, women and men, to actually think about following the career path that I have had in the public sector," she added.

"I've been fortunate in saying that I truly have not ever felt the subject of any conscious bias in my whole career. But I totally understand that is not everybody's experience."

Despite that she did share how as recently as 25 years ago, women were not allowed to wear trousers when appearing in court.

"That was just the way it was. And we didn't question it. But I do remember when I started in practice around 30 years ago, and it was simply not acceptable to wear trousers in court. We had to wear dresses, skirts, a very particular kind of uniform.

"And I also vividly recall the first day I turned up in the office wearing trousers around 25 or so years ago. I remember the first time that I broke rank in the office and actually came in in a pair of trousers. So yes, very Victorian and very backward.

"But yes, that, that whole landscape has completely changed. That was, I suppose just a small anecdote, an indicator of how things were at that point in time. It was a very traditional profession. Just the way it was at the time, but it has changed considerably since that time.

"The landscape has changed quite dramatically for women. Even the concept of flexible working, which we would have in this organisation, it allows, you know, women and men who may be parents, we may have caring responsibilities to have a very fulfilling legal career, but also meet their personal and domestic responsibilities as well.

"And that you see also happening a little more frequently now in the private legal sector as well.

"It is modernising fairly quickly. You know, there's significant leadership from the bar, from the Law Society, and certainly the whole principle of equality is very much at the heart of what they are seeking to do. Making sure that men and women have equal opportunities and in their profession."

The assistant director of the PPS also didn't rule a change in career at some stage to follow in the footsteps of another former top prosecutor and now leader of the Opposition at Westminster - Sir Keir Starmer.

"It's not something I've thought about up until today and I truly am very happy doing this job. As I say, I feel it's work a value. I feel it's rewarding.

"For me personally. I wouldn't close my mind to it, but right now I'm not attracted to a career in politics. It's not a no, but it's a no right at this moment,'' she laughed.

