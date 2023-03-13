Joe Biden said he intends to visit Northern Ireland after being invited to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The US president was speaking after Rishi Sunak formally invited him to make the trip to mark the 25th anniversary in April during a meeting in San Diego.

As the pair met in Point Loma naval base, Mr Biden said: “It’s my intention to go to Northern Ireland and the Republic.”

Mr Sunak told the president: “I look forward to our conversations and also importantly, to invite you to Northern Ireland, which hopefully you will be able to do and so we can commemorate the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

“I know it’s something very special and personal to you. we’d love to have you over.”

Mr Biden said: “Twenty-five years? It seems like yesterday.”

A visit by the US President to Northern Ireland to mark the Good Friday deal has long been anticipated.

The DUP is currently boycotting the Stormont institutions in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Last month, the Prime Minister and President of the European Commission announced a deal - the Windsor Framework - aimed at resolving some of the outstanding issues around the protocol.

The DUP is currently deliberating on whether to accept the Windsor Framework and return to Stormont, but it is not believed the impasse will halt a presidential visit by Mr Biden.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.