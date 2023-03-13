Play Brightcove video

It's not every day you get to watch your best friend win an Oscar.

The moment An Irish Goodbye was announced as a winner in Los Angeles, it was clear to see just how much it meant back in Belfast.

Ryan Myles first met James Martin when they were six years old, and for the past twenty five years, they've been inseparable.

So much so that their friends and family have dubbed them "Ant and Dec".

As such, it was only natural that when James attended the Academy Awards, Ryan was cheering him on from the other side of the Atlantic.

Play Brightcove video

"I couldn't believe it," Ryan told UTV.

"He's come so far and I was shocked, I just couldn't believe it.

"I can't believe that it was his birthday, he was so emotional and done so well.

"Between the BAFTA and the Oscar it's a really big deal for James, I'm just so happy for him.

"I've known James from we were six years old, we went to school together."

James and Ryan also attend Babosh drama group together, and Ryan says the group have been hugely inspired by the magic Hollywood moment.

"The guys love James as a colleague and a friend.

"If James wants to be in another film then I think he will, and we've all got our fingers crossed."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.