Play Brightcove video

A yellow weather warning has been put in place in Northern Ireland from 5pm on Monday and into Tuesday.

The alert means an increased likelihood of snow and ice overnight as temperatures plummet.

Counties expected to be worst hit include Antrim, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone.

Towards the end of last week, snow and ice caused severe travel disruption to towns and cities across Northern Ireland.

"This next cold spell of weather will be shorter but it is still worth paying attention to the detail of the forecast," says UTV weather presenter Aisling Creevey.

"After a swift change to mild air over the weekend, the change will be as quick back to colder conditions through the early evening.

"The maximum temperature of the day was on Monday morning and cold air will spread in over a few hours.

"This will bring the risk of snow and ice as a weather front is pushed down the north sea."

She said unlike the snow last week, "ice will form a bigger hazard tonight (more than snow), so if you don't see snow on the ground in the morning, assume there could be ice on the roads.

"Milder air will very quickly move in again by Thursday."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.