Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have made a 10th arrest.

On Tuesday evening, police announced that a 45-year-old man had been arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act and is currently being taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite to be questioned.

DCI Caldwell was shot in on Wednesday 22nd February at the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh.

He remains in hospital.

Eight men aged 72, 57, 47, 45, 43, 33 and 22-years-old were also arrested in connection with the attempted murder. All eight men have been released following questioning.

A 25-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attempted murder has been released following questioning.

The investigation continues.

