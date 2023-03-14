PSNI confirm arrest of a tenth man in connection to the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell in Omagh

File photo dated 17/11/20 of Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who has been named as the off-duty police officer injured in a shooting at a sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland. Issue date: Thursday February 23, 2023. Picture by: David Young/PA Wire/PA Images Date taken: 23-Feb-2023
DCI Caldwell was shot in on Wednesday 22nd February at the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh. Credit: PA

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have made a 10th arrest.

On Tuesday evening, police announced that a 45-year-old man had been arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act and is currently being taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite to be questioned.

DCI Caldwell was shot in on Wednesday 22nd February at the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh.

He remains in hospital.

Eight men aged 72, 57, 47, 45, 43, 33 and 22-years-old were also arrested in connection with the attempted murder. All eight men have been released following questioning.

A 25-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attempted murder has been released following questioning.

The investigation continues.

