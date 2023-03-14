A former Belfast City Councillor’s High Court action against a watchdog body that banned her from seeking public office is set to be fast-tracked due to forthcoming elections.

Jolene Bunting has issued proceedings against the Local Government Commissioner over its handling of a tribunal which resulted in her three-year disqualification.

With Northern Ireland’s next council polls scheduled for May, a judge indicated on Tuesday that the usual two-stage judicial review process may be “rolled up” into a single hearing.

Mr Justice Scoffield said: “My concerns are that this is a case where the applicant says there are some time pressures.”

Last month Ms Bunting, a former independent unionist councillor, was found to have breached the code of conduct by doctoring a payslip in a bid to obtain cash from a far-right group.

The adjudication followed a complaint from Britain First leader Paul Golding.

He claimed the party sent her money to cover an alleged fine from Belfast City Council for a publicity stunt in 2018 involving its deputy leader at the time, Jayda Fransen.

Ms Fransen had been filmed making a statement while wearing robes and sitting in the lord mayor’s chair at City Hall.

But the tribunal was told that a £545 deduction in Ms Bunting’s council pay was actually because she had exceeded the data allowance on her mobile phone.

The local government watchdog ruled that she had improperly used her position to secure financial advantage.

She had amended her payslip in order to gain from Mr Golding and Britain First, the tribunal found, and brought her position as a councillor into disrepute.

Ms Bunting denied the allegations throughout the adjudication and also made a last-ditch attempt to halt the proceedings.

She has applied for leave to seek a judicial review of the watchdog’s alleged refusal to grant her an adjournment because of issues with legal representation.

Her lawyers want the three-year disqualification order quashed and the case remitted for a fresh adjudication process.

In court on Tuesday, issues were raised about a possible alternative remedy to Ms Bunting’s grievances.

However, Mr Justice Scoffield also questioned the consequences if the case is not dealt with in advance of the elections.

It was suggested that nomination papers could potentially still be submitted before a final determination in the challenge.

Confirming a hearing date in April, the judge suggested: “If we can get things in order in time, it would be better having a rolled-up hearing.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.