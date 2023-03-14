There are an average of six a day child sexual abuse crimes recorded by police in Northern Ireland, latest figures show.

A total of 2,276 crimes were recorded in 2022, according to figures released by the PSNI, which is up by 86 from the previous year.

Sexual communication with a child online has increased by over 30% from 2021, while the possession of sharing of indecent images increased by 22%.

Child sexual abuse is a form of child abuse where young people are coerced to take part in sexual activity, manipulated by the receipt of gifts, money, drugs or alcohol in return.

Ahead of Child Sexual Exploitation Day on 18 March, the PSNI is raising awareness of these crimes, with a focus on online offending.

Police say the Child Internet Protection Team is the busiest it has ever been since its inception in 2010.

Last year it carried out 145 overt searches, seized thousands of devices and uncovered tens of thousands of indecent images of children.

As a result of these searches 56 arrests were made.

Police said from a combination of overt and covert activity, 83 targeted child predators in Northern Ireland were convicted last year.

DCI Kerry Brennan said: “Children now have access to numerous digital devices at home, meaning they are at greater risk to be targeted by online predators with sinister intentions.

“We have specially trained Detectives policing our online spaces and wider community on a daily basis, but Child Sexual Exploitation remains challenging to investigate as it often goes underreported, hidden in plain sight.

“Child predators are incredibly manipulative and often children do not even realise that they are being exploited and abused.

“This is why, on top of continuing to target, search and arrest perpetrators, we are also working with youth workers, members of the hospitality and night-time economy sector and parents/guardians to educate on how spot the signs of CSE.

“We want to empower our communities to be the voice for a child at risk and have confidence to report any concerns they may have to us so we can investigate.

"We would far rather someone alerted us and for it to be a false alarm, than for us to miss a chance to safeguard a vulnerable child."

