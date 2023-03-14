A Belfast businessman will discover later this month if he is to stand trial for alleged involvement in a terrorist bomb hoax targeting Irish Minister Simon Coveney.

Darren Service, 41, is accused of driving gunmen to the scene of a hijacking in the city last year linked to loyalist paramilitary opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

A judge today listed a preliminary enquiry into the charges for hearing in two weeks time.

In March 2022, a workman was threatened and forced to transport a suspected device in his van to a peace-building event in north Belfast.

Mr Coveney, the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister at the time, was at the Houben Centre to give a speech but had to evacuate the venue due to the fake bomb alert.

Based on disputed CCTV evidence, prosecutors claim Service escorted the two gunmen to the location where the workman was first threatened.

The accused, of Ballysillan Road in the city, denies charges of preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and placing an article causing a bomb hoax.

Service, who owns three gym businesses, is currently in custody awaiting a decision on the strength of the prima facie case against him.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, lawyers indicated that all necessary paperwork will be ready within days.

District Judge Steven Keown ordered that Service is to be produced for the preliminary enquiry on March 28.

