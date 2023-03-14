Play Brightcove video

Snow has been falling heavily in parts of Northern Ireland.

A yellow Met Office snow warning is in place across counties Tyrone and Fermanagh until 11am on Tuesday.

Forecasters say a band of showers will move east, turning to snow in places.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Meanwhile a yellow warning for snow and ice covering much of counties Londonderry and Antrim has been in place overnight.

Forecasters said the snow showers were likely to lead to slippery and unsafe conditions on untreated roads, cycle paths and pavements.

It follows heavy snowfall last week which caused widespread disruption across Northern Ireland.

Hundreds of schools were closed and roads in many areas were made impassable, while air travel was also impacted and a number of power outages were reported.

