Portraits depicting the experiences of people who suffered loss during the Troubles are set to go on display at Stormont.

The poignant art exhibition is part of a programme of events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Silent Testimony includes 18 large-scale portraits by artists Colin Davidson and is set to go on display at Parliament Buildings in April.

Davidson worked with the victims group Wave on the portraits, which were first displayed at the Ulster Museum in 2015 and have toured extensively.

The artists said it was a privilege for the exhibition to be shown at Stormont.

"In many ways, this body of work represents my response to the Good Friday Agreement and my desire to acknowledge the massive section of our community daily living with their own stories of loss," said Colin Davidson.

"It is my hope that these 18 portrait paintings shine a light on the ongoing legacy of grief endured by victims and survivors of the conflict years."

Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey said it is "vitally important" to remember the victims of the Troubles as the anniversary of the peace accord is marked.

He said the full programme of events will run from March to July, and includes a range of public events and activities.

"It is also fitting that the home of the Assembly, Parliament Buildings, should be a platform to showcase some of our best local talent, and I want to thank Colin and National Museums NI for their initiative and co operation in bringing the exhibition to Parliament Buildings," he added.

