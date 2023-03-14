Detectives are investigating the attempted theft of an ATM in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

The rear door to the machine at premises on Main Street was prised open and entry was gained early on Tuesday morning.

"Enquiries are at an early stage," police said.

"However detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage in the area between 2am and 3am this morning.

"They can be contacted by calling 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.