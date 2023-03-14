Play Brightcove video

'Biden visit'

The US President has said he intends to visit Northern Ireland and the republic after being invited to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next month.

The invitation came during a joint press conference with Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden in California.

'Stormont art exhibition'

A poignant art exhibition will be on display at Stormont to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Artwork from Colin Davidson will feature in 18 large scale portraits, each of which portray the personal experience of individuals who suffered loss during the Troubles.

It is set to go on display at Parliament Buildings next month.

'Teachers escalate action'

School leaders in Northern Ireland have announced they are escalating on-going industrial action short of strike.

Teaching Union NAHT has said the move is due to lack of response from government and employers over a dispute in pay and working conditions.

Teachers took to the picket lines last month calling for urgent government intervention. The list of actions includes not working past contracted hours.

'Business leaders in US'

The Federation of Small Businesses is to meet with leaders from America, the UK and Ireland at an event in Washington today.

It comes as local politicians have gathered in the United States ahead of St Patrick's Day celebrations.

The FSB says its hopeful the meeting will open further trade opportunities for Northern Ireland.

