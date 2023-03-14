Two pedestrians 'seriously injured' following separate crashes in Northern Ireland
Two pedestrians have been "seriously injured" in separate crashes.
The first crash happened shortly after 6.30 am on Tuesday morning in Nutts Corner.
The single-vehicle crash involved a black XF Jaguar and happened on the Moira Road.
One man, a pedestrian, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, police said.
The Moira Road, which was closed for a period of time, has since re-opened.
The second crash happened shortly after 7.40am on Tuesday.
The single-vehicle collision involved a Grey Volkswagen Tiguan and happened on the Scullions Road in Newtownabbey. One man - again a pedestrian - was taken to hospital for his injuries.
The Mallusk Road and Scullions Road, were also closed for a period of time but have now re-opened.
Police are appealing to the public who may have witnessed either crash to come forward with information.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.