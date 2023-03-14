Two pedestrians have been "seriously injured" in separate crashes.

The first crash happened shortly after 6.30 am on Tuesday morning in Nutts Corner.

The single-vehicle crash involved a black XF Jaguar and happened on the Moira Road.

One man, a pedestrian, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, police said.

The Moira Road, which was closed for a period of time, has since re-opened.

The second crash happened shortly after 7.40am on Tuesday.

The single-vehicle collision involved a Grey Volkswagen Tiguan and happened on the Scullions Road in Newtownabbey. One man - again a pedestrian - was taken to hospital for his injuries.

The Mallusk Road and Scullions Road, were also closed for a period of time but have now re-opened.

Police are appealing to the public who may have witnessed either crash to come forward with information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.