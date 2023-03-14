Play Brightcove video

Warnings have been issued for potential flooding with another weather alert in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain which will come into effect at 2pm on Wednesday lastiung until 10am on Thursday.

Around 20-30 mm of rain is expected to accumulate through the period, although some areas could see up to 40mm.

UTV weather presenter Aisling Creevey said: "In a very short space of time, rainfall totals will increase and the ground could easily become saturated.

"The meltwater from the snow last week will now be arriving into the river catchment and this combined with the heavy rain expected through Wednesday and Thursday could lead to localised flooding.

"The persistent nature of rain will mean difficult driving conditions on the road with visibility very quickly reducing in the heavier burst of rain. Surface water spray will also be an issue. "

Overnight frost could also become an issue for road users, with temperatures expected to fall to as low as -6 °C on Wednesday.

The Department For Infrastructure said parts of the road network would be treated.

"Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing and there is a risk of ice on the roads. Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk is planned for this evening and overnight," a statement added.

"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads."

