Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced funding for tackling paramilitaries in Northern Ireland and investment in higher education in his budget.

He announced an allocation of up to £3million to extend the Tackling Paramilitarism Programme in Northern Ireland.

The announcement came during his Spring Budget. Mr Hunt also announced up to £40million to extend further and higher education participation.

The Chancellor said: "For Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland this Budget delivers not only a new investment zone but an additional £320million for the Scottish Government, £180million for the Welsh Government and £130million for the Northern Ireland Executive as a result of Barnett consequentials.

"In Northern Ireland, I am allocating up to £3m to extend the Tackling Paramilitarism Programme and up to £40m to extend further and higher education participation."

Jeremy Hunt said he would "significantly increase the generosity of draught relief", saying this could not be done when the UK was in the EU.

He told MPs: "From August 1 the duty on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets, a differential we will maintain as part of a new Brexit pubs guarantee. British ale may be warm, but the duty on a pint is frozen."

Mr Hunt said the change will apply to "every pub in Northern Ireland" due to the Windsor Framework.More to follow...

