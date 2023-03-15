Breaking News
Eleventh arrest over attempted murder of police officer in Omagh
An eleventh person has been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of a police officer in Co Tyrone.
The 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders following the search of a property in the Omagh area on Wednesday.
DCI John Caldwell was shot a number of times after coaching a children's football training session near the Killyclogher Road in Omagh last month.
A 45-year-old man arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday (14 March), remains in custody.Nine other men have been released as part of the investigation.
A reward of £150,00 has been offered by Crimestoppers to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for DCI Caldwell's attempted murder.
