An eleventh person has been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of a police officer in Co Tyrone.

The 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders following the search of a property in the Omagh area on Wednesday.

DCI John Caldwell was shot a number of times after coaching a children's football training session near the Killyclogher Road in Omagh last month.

A 45-year-old man arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday (14 March), remains in custody.Nine other men have been released as part of the investigation.

A reward of £150,00 has been offered by Crimestoppers to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for DCI Caldwell's attempted murder.

