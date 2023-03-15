Police have closed an entrance to Cavehill Country Park due to a suspicious object.

Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area at this time.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The Castle entrance of Cavehill Country Park off the Upper Hightown Road in north Belfast has been closed while police examine a suspicious object."An update will follow in due course."

