The North West 200 and other motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland look set to go ahead in 2023.

Organisers of the north coast race which attracts thousands of visitors to the region every year, said a donation from a Co Tyrone businessman has helped ensure the race can take place.

The event, due to take place between 7-13 May, had been thrown into jeopardy after insurance costs rose significantly on previous years.

A statement from Derek Keys, owner of Euro Auctions, outlined his desire for the event to go ahead. He called the race 'part of our region's heritage'.

“March 2023 represents the 25th anniversary of Euro Auctions and helping the North West 200 gives us the ideal chance to thank all of those people who have supported us over that 25 year journey.” Mr Keys said.

“The event sees over 195,000 people visit the region and many businesses, both large and small, depend upon events like this to bring trade and prosperity into the North West area. This event is part of our region’s heritage and I am delighted that with a little help from Euro Auctions, the event can now proceed this year.”

“We are very grateful to Derek Keys and Euro Auctions for this very generous support.” the NW200’s Mervyn Whyte, said.

“In the absence of any financial assistance from government, the sport has been left to its own devices to deal with the insurance crisis. Mr Keys intervention has been crucial in saving this year’s North West 200. We also wish to express our gratitude to the many members of the motorcycle racing community who donated so generously to the crowd funding initiative launched by the Motorcycle Union of Ireland, Ulster Centre.”

