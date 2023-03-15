A Co Armagh man has admitted health and safety breaches over the death of his niece in a farm tragedy.

Derek Nummy admitted that he failed to ensure 14-year-old Abbie's safety when operating farm machinery.

He had been facing trial on a manslaughter charge.

Nummy, 48, had been due to go on trial at Newry Crown Court this week.

However, following legal discussions and defence applications, fresh counts were added to the indictment.

The 48-year-old of Altnaveigh Road in Newry, entered a guilty plea to permitting a child to operate machinery.

He also admitted an offence under health and safety legislation in that being a self employed, he “failed to conduct your undertaking in such a way as to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, that other persons who may be affected thereby were not thereby exposed to risks to their health or safety” on 30 November 2019.

Following the admissions, prosecuting KC Philip Mateer asked for the two outstanding charges relating to the manslaughter of Abbie Nummy and a further health and safety offence, to be left on the books.

The court heard previously that the air ambulance had been scrambled to her grandfather's farm in the Bernish area but Abbie, a 14-year-old pupil at Newry High School, died following the incident.

In court, Judge Peter Irvine KC adjourned passing sentence until 5 May, ordering that a pre-sentence probation report be prepared in the meantime.

