A 42-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating New IRA activity.

It follows searches in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Sunday.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “Today’s search and arrest is in addition to a search of land in the Creggan area on Sunday 12 March, and the arrest of a 25 year old man on Saturday 11 March, in the Londonderry area.

“This activity shows our continued commitment to targeting the activities of the New IRA. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their patience and continued support and assure them that we will continue to listen to and act on any information they provide us.

“Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”

