PSNI detectives investigating a number of non-recent sexual offences against a child, including rape, are currently questioning a 51-year-old man who was arrested in England.

The man was detained in Lancashire on Tuesday by Lancashire Police and conveyed to Northern Ireland.

Police said the arrest relates to allegations of grooming, sexual assault, rape and possessing indecent images of children in Co Antrim from 2009 to 2012.

The man remains in custody at this time, they said.PSNI Detective Inspector Judith Hamill said: "As a police service, safeguarding children and locating potential offenders of these crimes remains a top priority.

"Those who seek to harm children in this way in Northern Ireland should be fearful of the consequence of their actions.

A PSNI spokesperson added: "Anyone concerned that a child may be being groomed or at risk of sexual exploitation or abuse, please contact police on 101."

