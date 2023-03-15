A 45-year-old man, who was the tenth person to be arrested in the attempted murder investigation regarding DCI John Caldwell, has been released.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The senior police officer was shot after coaching children in a football training session on 22 February.The PSNI says its Major Investigation Team detectives continues to ask for the public’s help and appeals to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

No one has been charged as yet over the attack. The investigation continues.

