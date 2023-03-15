Play Brightcove video

The Principal of Omagh High School has told UTV some of the students who witnessed the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have asked for extra support to deal with the trauma.

The Detective Chief Constable was shot at number of times in front of his son after football coaching.

There's been a huge rallying behind to support children in need. There's specific support given to the children through counselling services. Trauma centres have offered to help and there were a few children who requested some extra support, Christos Gaitatzis said.

The school received some star studded messages of support as they took to the stage for their production of Matilda.

One of the messages was from Hollywood star Alisha Weir who played Matilda in the blockbuster musical.

Play Brightcove video

Omagh High pupil Emily Hawks who is 13 and plays Matilda, said the messages were motivating.

Emily Hawks plays Matilda. Credit: UTV

"It meant a lot. It made me really happy and it gave me the motivation to keep going," she said.

Schools from all over Omagh have come to enjoy the show at the Strule Arts Centre.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.