A cash machine has been targeted in Co Fermanagh - the second such incident in a matter of days.

Police were called to the scene at a business in Tempo on Wednesday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: " Police are currently in attendance at the Cullion Road area of Tempo following a report of damage to an ATM."Enquiries are ongoing. An update will be provided in due course."

It follows an attempted ATM theft at a premises in nearby Derrylin on Tuesday.

Police said in that incident the rear door to the machine had been prised open and entry was gained.

They said enquiries were at an early stage and asked anyone with information to come forward.

