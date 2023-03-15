UTV Live special programme: The crisis in Northern Ireland's health service
The Northern Ireland health service is on the verge of collapse, it has been warned.
In a joint statement - released exclusively to UTV - seven royal colleges have warned that staff can't cope any longer.
They represent thousands of doctors and nurses.
With no power-sharing government they say there's no way of expressing themselves politically and without action the consequences are "too severe to contemplate".
From over-crowded Emergency Departments to buckling GP practices, we reveal huge gaps now opening up in the workforce.
Official figures show trust vacancy rates have risen by almost a fifth in just one year.
Meanwhile, we've also been told a quarter of GP surgeries could disappear.
And despite the starkest of warnings... many of those working on the front-line say being a doctor or a nurse is the best job in the world.
