Colourful parades will be taking place right across Northern Ireland this Friday to mark St Patrick's Day.

Some of the biggest celebrations will be held in Belfast, Downpatrick, Armagh, Londonderry and Enniskillen.

Scroll down to see some of the highlights of what's happening in parts of Northern Ireland.

What's on in Belfast?

A free concert will take place this Thursday, 5pm to 8pm, at Custom House Square for St Patrick's Eve.

The family-friendly event will feature some of the island’s most exceptional musical talent and is presented by The Duncairn Arts Centre.

Then on Friday the annual St Patrick's Day parade will take place through Belfast, leaving City Hall at 1.30pm.

The theme will be ‘Voices of Belfast’ and it will celebrate Belfast’s vibrant musical heritage including folk, disco, punk and electronic.

It'll weave its way through the city centre via Chichester Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place and Donegall Place, and back to City Hall.

The route will enable good viewing opportunities for the public, and people are encouraged to gather along footpaths on both sides of the streets right around the route.

What's on in Downpatrick?

The celebrations get underway at noon, with free activities at St Patrick's Square including face painting, walkabout characters, arts and crafts, balloon modelling and live music.

The Family Festival Village at Knocknashinna Park will be in full swing from 12 noon too, where there will be the very best in homegrown talent performing live music, circus skills, pop-up acts as well as many children’s activities to keep folks of all ages entertained.

Downpatrick's parade leaves from the Ardglass Road at 1.30pm and will continue onto Edward Street, John Street, Irish Street, Market Street and finish at Rathkeltair Car Park.

Down County Museum and Down Arts Centre also have special St Patrick’s Day events from 11am, including free arts and crafts workshops, live music and dance.

What's on in Newry?

Hill Street will be a hive of entertainment on St Patrick’s Day.

From 12 noon there will be a wide range of fun activities for the whole family in Marcus Square and Margaret Square as well as live performances.

Sugar Island will also be a hive of activity, showcasing the best in local street entertainment.

The main event of the St Patrick’s celebrations in Newry will the parade, full of colourful floats, costumes, dance and music.

It leaves Albert Basin at 1pm and the route follows along Buttercrane Quay, Merchants Quay, Sugar Island to Kildare Street.

What's on in Armagh?

Armagh will mark St Patrick's day with a community parade through city centre taking place from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

The parade route starts at Christian Brothers' School and makes its way to Cathedral Road, past the Shambles Market, before finishing at the Cathedral Road Recreation Centre.

What's on in Londonderry?

The St Patrick's Day Spring Carnival Parade will start at 3pm from Bishop Street Car park and weave its way around the city centre.

It will celebrate the theme of 'Recycle & Renewal', bringing to light a focus on conserving and harnessing the natural environment around us.

The parade will use the main elements of nature - Fire, Air, Earth, Water - to creatively highlight the significance of recycling and reusing and reducing waste.

The route takes in The Diamond, Shipquay Street, Whitaker Street, Foyle Embankment, Harbour Square Roundabout, Strand Road, and ends at Strand Road Car Park.

What's on in Fermanagh?

Fermanagh’s parade and fun day returns to Enniskillen and the theme this year is Back To The Future.

There'll be a free family fun day and a host of live entertainment acts starting at 1.30pm at the Broadmeadow.

The parade starts at 3.30pm from Lakeland Forum and runs to 4.30pm, and features a range of traditional and carnival style floats, vintage and futuristic vehicles, acrobatics, live music as well as an opportunity to meet T-rex the interactive dinosaur and his baby, Rex.

What's on in Omagh?

The St Patrick's Day festival in Omagh town centre runs from 12 noon to 4pm.

It will feature everything from fantastic music, to dance, drama, amusements, and family entertainment.

