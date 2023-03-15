Play Brightcove video

'Spring budget'

Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver his first budget as chancellor later.

He's expected to announce more support for childcare costs to encourage more people to return to work.

The Energy Price Guarantee is also set to be extended, which will see the costs of prepayment meters brought in line with the average energy bill.

'Caldwell arrest'

Police investigating the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell have made a 10th arrest. The 45-year-old man was detained in Belfast.

DCI Caldwell was shot in Omagh in front of children after he'd taken a youth football coaching session.

The previous nine men arrested have all been released.

'Prisoner death'

The Prisoner Ombudsman says she fears the Prison Service does not have adequate resources to support inmates with multiple health issues.

It follows an investigation into the death of at-risk inmate 22-year-old Daniel McConville, who was found dead in his cell in Maghaberry prison in 2018.

The ombudsman says she didn't think his death could have been predicted, but made five recommendations, which have been welcomed.

'University strikes'

Some staff at Queen's University will take further strike action today over pay.

The UCU says members have seen a real terms pay cut of 30% in the last decade.

