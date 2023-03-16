Detectives investigating the report of a serious assault on a man in Strabane have made an arrest.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was assaulted inside a property in St Colman's Drive on Sunday evening, police said.

He sustained facial injuries but managed to make his way outside and onto the street where a member of the public came upon him and administered first aid until emergency services arrived.

The victim was subsequently treated at hospital for his injuries.

Following a search of the area by detectives and uniformed officers, a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballentine said: "As we continue with our enquiries, we're urging anyone who was in St. Colman's Drive on Sunday, 12th March, from 4pm onwards to around 7.45pm to think back if they saw or heard anything out of the ordinary. This information could prove significant for our investigation."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 1454 of 12/03/23.

You can also submit a report online to police or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

