A vigil has been held for a baby who died in an accident in Moira last week.

Frank Michael Gracey McIlduff died after the pram he was in being pushed by his grandmother was struck by a lorry on Meeting Street on 8 March.

The one-year-old died at the scene of the collision. His grandmother remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Local people gathered at Main Street on Wednesday evening for the candlelit vigil, one week on from the tragedy.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.