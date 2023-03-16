A security alert at Cave Hill Country Park in north Belfast has ended and the park has reopened to the public.

The park had been closed on Wednesday following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Police say an item was examined and declared as nothing untoward.

“The item has now been taken away and I would like to thank local people for their patience while we worked to ensure their safety," they said.

