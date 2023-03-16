Electricity supplier Power NI says customers will see a 14% increase in prices from 1 April, despite the company lowering its tariffs.

It says the overall rise in costs comes as a result of the chancellor's announcement that the energy price guarantee scheme is being slashed next month.

Meanwhile Budget Energy says it's reducing its rate by 19% from the start of April.

It said the reduction "s hould offset the majority of the ensuing increase to households ... following the reduction in Government support".

Both companies said a decrease in wholesale energy prices have led to them reducing their unit rates.

William Steele from Power NI said: “A decrease in wholesale energy prices has enabled Power NI to again reduce its underlying unit price.

"However, the recent change by the UK Government to its Energy Price Guarantee means that a lower level of scheme discount will be applied to all electricity bills.

"Unfortunately, this means customers will see a 14% increase in prices."

Meanwhile Budget Energy says a decrease in energy wholesale costs means it's reducing its domestic standard variable unit rate by 19% from 1 April.

It says the reduced rate will apply to both prepay and bill-pay domestic electricity customers and will mean a yearly saving of around £324 for the typical prepay customer.

Sean O’Loughlin from the company said: "Budget Energy’s rate reduction should offset the majority of the ensuing increase to households from 1 April, following the reduction in Government Support."

