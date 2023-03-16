A dog that was found injured and partially buried at Ballyarnett Country Park in Londonderry has been put down.

Police said a member of the public found the dog near a pathway at Cornshell Fields at around 5pm on Wednesday.

They said the person took it to a local veterinary practice for treatment, however it was later put down.

In a Facebook post, Derry charity Pet FBI Rescue said the dog "sustained brain damage, broken ribs and a collapsed lung to name a few of the horrific injuries inflicted".

Police have appealed for information in relation to two men were seen in the area at around the time the dog was found.

Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Inspector Ryan Robb said: "We are aware of the level of concern and anger in relation to this absolutely sickening and shocking act, and we are liaising with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

"Our appeal is to anyone who may have been in the Park yesterday and saw what happened, or anyone who knows who is responsible, to get in touch with us."

Local officers have been to the Country Park and conducted checks of the location where the dog was found.

They have also been checking CCTV in the area, speaking with residents and conducting house-to-house enquiries.

Inspector Ryan Robb continued: "It was also reported yesterday that two men were seen in the area at around the time the dog was found.

"One of the men is described as being approximately 5'10" tall, well-built and wore a distinctive camouflage hooded top with the hood pulled up.

"The second man is described as being of a similar height, of a slim build with black hair and wore a dark blue tracksuit.

"These men are believed to have left the park, in the direction of Cornshell Fields. We would ask these men to get in touch with us."

