There were scenes of jubilation at Dublin Airport as members of the Oscar-winning team behind An Irish Goodbye returned home for St Patrick's Day weekend.

Set against the backdrop of a working farm in rural Northern Ireland, An Irish Goodbye is a black comedy following the reunion of estranged brothers Turlough and Lorcan after the death of their mother.

One of the stars of the film said he "can't believe" he is coming home with an Oscar after the film earlier won a Bafta.

Belfast native James Martin, who plays Lorcan in the film which won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film, said the success of the project has started to sink in.

Actor James Martin said: "It was just nice to be onstage getting that moment with the lads... It's just nice to win an Oscar on the day of my birthday... It's just fantastic."

James Martin and Ross White

Co-director Ross White said: "It's just adrenaline at the minute, we are feeling pretty good. We've not really slept too much since the big night, we've just been partying and celebrating, it's been a remarkable time..."

Actor Seamus O'Hara said: "Surreal, it is. I haven't watched too much stuff back yet just because my phone is obviously very happily active.

"I'm going to take a break, I'm going to enjoy it, home to be with the kids now and then maybe in a week or two I'll start looking through things.

"It's a moment I'll never, for as long as I live, forget.

"I can still see the whole moment from they mentioned us as winners to walking down the steps and on the stage, I see it as vividly as when it happened, it was such a cool thing."

