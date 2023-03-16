Searches have been carried out in Lurgan by police investigating the murder of Shane Whitla.

The 39-year-old was shot in an alleyway at Woodville Street on 12 January, before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team carried out a search in the Tannaghmore area on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson said "a number of items have been removed for further examination".

They continued: “We are reiterating our appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1702 of 12/01/23.”

