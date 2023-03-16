A man has been charged by police investigating a number of non-recent sexual offences against a child.

The 51-year-old has been charged with offences including rape and meeting a child following sexual grooming.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said as is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

