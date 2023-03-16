The government has confirmed there will be a debate in Parliament next week on the Stormont Brake within the Windsor Framework.

MPs will vote on a key part of the UK-EU deal next Wednesday.

The DUP has been asking for more clarity and detail around the so-called brake and other parts of the framework.

The new agreement seeks to reduce the volume of Brexit red tape on the movement of GB goods bound for Northern Ireland that was created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It introduces the so-called Stormont Brake mechanism that enables a minority of Stormont MLAs to formally flag concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland.

The process could ultimately lead to the UK Government vetoing their introduction.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt confirmed MPs will be asked to approve a statutory instrument relating to the Stormont Brake on Wednesday March 22.

It represents the first Commons test for the Prime Minister's deal with the EU.

Details of how the brake will operate are due to be outlined in the secondary legislation, which Ms Mordaunt said would be published on Monday.

The DUP, which collapsed power-sharing in Northern Ireland in protest at the protocol, has said the Windsor Framework does not deal with some "fundamental problems" created by existing arrangements.

Announcing the business for next week, Ms Mordaunt said: "On Wednesday March 22 a debate (will take place) on a motion to approve a statutory instrument relating to the Stormont brake in the Windsor Framework."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.