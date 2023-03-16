The PSNI has asked for around 330 officers from across the UK to help support the policing operation during the visit of US President Joe Biden.

Police confirmed the "mutual aid officers will be used to provide additional search capabilities and a range of other specialist policing functions during this period".

President Biden said he intends to visit Northern Ireland after being invited to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Biden was speaking on Monday after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak formally invited him to make the trip to mark the 25th anniversary in April during a meeting in San Diego.

Assistant Chief Constable for Operational Support, Chris Todd said: “While we have no confirmed date when President Biden will visit Northern Ireland, the Police Service have contingencies in place and will have an appropriate and proportionate policing operation to mark the 25th Anniversary of the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. “We have asked for approximately 330 officers from across the United Kingdom to support the policing operation.

"The mutual aid officers will be used to provide additional search capabilities and a range of other specialist policing functions during this period.“Mutual Aid officers are a vital part of the vast policing and security operation for these events.

"They will be provided with the necessary equipment and familiarisation training. They are coming to Northern Ireland to assist with the security operation and not every day policing of Northern Ireland."

