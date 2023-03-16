Police say part of the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast has been closed following a report of smoke coming from a manhole.

They say enquiries are continuing on whether this is linked to the gas network.

The area affected is from Earlswood Road to Eastleigh Drive.

Motorists are advised to take another route for their journey this morning and to note that the traffic lights at Sandown Road are not operational.

The Department for Infrastructure said: "Upper Newtownards Road is closed to traffic in both directions between Earlswood Road and Eastleigh Drive due to an ongoing incident.

"The traffic signals are all also all out at Sandown junction. Sandown Road remains open to traffic."

