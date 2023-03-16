Play Brightcove video

'Whitla searches'

Detectives investigating the murder of Shane Whitla have carried out a search and have taken a number of items away for further examination.

The 39-year-old father-of-four was shot a number of times in Lurgan in January. The searches were carried out in the Tannaghmore area of Lurgan.

'Moira vigil'

A vigil has been held for a baby who died in an accident in Moira last week.

Frank Michael Gracey McIlduff died after the pram he was in being pushed by his grandmother was struck by a lorry on Meeting Street.

His grandmother remains in a critical condition in hospital.

'Blair on Agreement'

Ahead of the Good Friday Agreement's 25th anniversary, Tony Blair is to discuss the deal at length when he appears before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee today.

The then-Prime Minister will be examining how the devolved institutions set up in the Agreement have performed in delivering cross-community and stable government here.

'Land prices'

Agricultural land prices in Armagh and Down are now higher than Dublin.

According to the Irish Farmers Journal, they found high demand and tight supply has resulted in the average price rising by 22% last year.

'An Irish Goodbye'

The cast and crew of the Oscar-winning short-film 'An Irish Goodbye' are to fly back home today.

One of its leading stars, James Martin, has been dominating the headlines since becoming the first actor with Down's syndrome to win at the Academy Awards.

The team has said it is looking forward to basking in its success with a cinema tour of Ireland.

