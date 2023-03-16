A two vehicle crash in east Belfast is causing delays this evening.

Police have said efforts are ongoing to recover the vehicles involved following the incident on the Sydenham Bypass.

A spokesperson added: "Police in Belfast are advising motorists of delays on the Sydenham Bypass country-bound following a two vehicle collision near the George Best Airport.

"The carriageway is down to one lane."

There are no further details at this stage.

